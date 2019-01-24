PDP: TETFUND Secretary’s Confession Confirms Corruption in Buhari’s Presidency

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party Presidential Campaign Organisation (PPCO) has said that the confession by the sacked Executive Director of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND), Dr. Abdullahi Baffa Bichi, that he was fired for refusing to give N200 million, as kick-back, to the Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, has further exposed the seething corruption in Buhari’s Presidency.

PDP’s Director of Media and Publicity, Mr. Kola Ologbondiyan, in a statement yesterday in Abuja, said the revelation did not come to many Nigerians as a surprise as it further vindicated the party’s position that the Buhari presidency is inherently corrupt and thrives on concealments, deception, beguilement, propaganda and lies.

The main opposition party said Nigerians should note that the presidency has not given any reasons for Bichi’s removal, and has not also offered any form of explanation to the huge allegation bordering on corruption against a cabinet minister; a development, which PDP said had betrayed a collusion at very high level.

Ologbondiyan added that the PPCO had always alerted Nigerians that President Buhari presides over a sanctuary of treasury looters who, as ministers, presidential advisers, heads of special presidential committees, APC leaders and members of President Buhari’s Campaign Council, fritter the country’s national resources with reckless abandon under president’s official cover.

The party stressed that Nigerians have not forgotten the case of the former aide of the First Lady, Aisha Buhari, Mr. Baba Inna, who was arrested in September last year for allegedly receiving N2.5 billion from politicians, businessmen and women on behalf of the First Lady.

Ologbondiyan said, “This is in addition to the case of Mrs. Amina Mohammed, who while being paraded by the Department of State Services (DSS), last year stated in public that persons close to President Buhari were involved in serial looting under the official cover of the Buhari Presidency.

“We hope this is not one of the conduits through which funds siphoned to finance the alleged involvement of some individuals said to be close to the Buhari Presidency in the N1.032 trillion alleged corrupt acquisitions in 9Mobile and Keystone Bank Plc.”