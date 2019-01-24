Mark: Why Presidency Attacks Ortom

Former Senate President, Senator David Mark, has stated that Governor Samuel Ortom’s only crime that has earned him persecution from the presidency was that he has stood firmly in defence of the people of the state.

Mark stated this at Oju Local Government Area of the state during the governor’s campaign tour of the local government area when his entourage interacted with traditional rulers from the area.

He noted that the governor had demonstrated courage, resilience and determination to defend his people by putting his life on the line to achieve that, stressing that all the attacks against him were because he stood for the truth.

The former Senate President urged the traditional rulers not to stop at blessing the governor alone but also work very hard for his victory and that of other Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidates at the polls, saying the PDP was out to salvage the country.

Earlier, Ortom told the traditional rulers that he was in their domain to solicit royal blessings and support for his re-election and the election of other PDP candidates in this year’s general elections.

He stated that his government had lived up to its responsibility of protecting lives and property of Benue people by enacting the Open Grazing Prohibition law in line with the desire of the people and resolve of his administration to end the lingering herders and farmers crises.

The governor noted that even as agents of the federal government had made uncharitable comments against the law, he was not deterred because it was the global best practice in animals husbandry.

Acting Ada Oju, Prince Peter Ogbole, while assuring the governor of their royal blessings and support in the coming elections acknowledged the good deeds of the Governor including the creation of a first class stool for the people of the area.