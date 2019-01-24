Kogi West PDP Decries Acts of Violence by APC Agents

Yekini Jimoh in Lokoja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kogi West senatorial district has expressed concern over the high-scale and recurring deployment of violence against rival political parties by the agents of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

This is against the backdrop of a violent attack against its members at Odokoro Gbede during a campaign tour of Ijumu Local Government Area wednesday.

Lamenting the ugly occurrence in a statement issued wednesday by its zonal Chairman, Taiwo Kola-Ojo, the party stated that on entering Odokoro community, they noticed that barricades were mounted on the road to deny them entry while stones were hurled at party faithful as they arrived the barricades.

He added that two vehicles belonging to party members were destroyed, one of which belonged to a former commissioner in the state and currently zonal campaign director of the party Hon Abiodun Ojo.

The statement reads in part: “Going by the account, chairs and venue materials, positioned for the reception of the campaign train were destroyed, just as campaign posters belonging to PDP candidates were removed”.

The party wondered how state officials who are considered as the chief security officers of their domains have now transmuted into chief coordinators of violence, and have become terrors and tormentors instead of protectors and defenders. The party called on Nigerians to take note of the happenings in Kogi State where candidates of SDP, ADC and PDP have at various times and in various locations been attacked by agents of the APC.

While commending the Police Area Commander, Kabba and the Divisional Police Officer, Ayetoro Gbede, for stepping in quickly to rescue its members, the party appealed to the Police to bring to book the persons that have been identified in the attacks against its members.

The party enjoined the Police and other security agents to always bear in mind that their obligations are towards all Nigerians and not to the ruling party or particular government officials.

It commended party members for maintaining restraint in the face of provocation

and for defying the ugly devices of anti-democratic forces as they still turned out en mass to ensure a great campaign

