Habo Unveils Mobile App for Online Transactions

Emma Okonji

A Lagos based sanitary pad production and distribution firm, Habo has unveiled a mobile application for the ordering of its product.

A representative of the company, Mr. Ifeanyi Ifeanunike made this known to journalists at the company’s award ceremony and dinner night held recently in Lagos.

He described the Habo mobile app is one of the few mobile applications that were dedicated to such a product, with partnership agreement with its financial partner, Guarantee Trust Bank and its logistic partner, Fedex courier.

He added that Habo was poised not to leave any stone unturned and bring unparalleled customer satisfaction, through demystified online transactions.

“Our mobile app has been designed to be user friendly, with security features imbedded in it. We have brought the availability of our products to the fingertips of Nigerians.

“We have made it easy for customers and prospective distributors to contact us directly using the app or by visiting our website.

“We strongly believe in using technology to drive our products, that is why we have deployed one of the robust mobile apps in the country. Our app can be downloaded at Google Playstore for now”, Ifeanunike said.

The Company also unveiled winners of the Habo Instagram competition held December, announcing Duru Ifeoma Olivia, a final year student of Psychology, Imo State University, Owerri as the overall winner.

Nafisat Abdulganiyu , a budding entrepreneur from Ilorin Kwara State is the first runner-up, while the second runner-up was Chikata Kelechukwu, a Theatre Arts undergraduate of University of Nigeria, Nsuka Campus.

The online competition was designed to encourage Nigerians to showcase their creativity and upload a minute video via Habo Instagram page.