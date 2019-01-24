Ganduje, Others Sign Peace Accord in Kano

Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

Following growing concerns over the conduct of politicians and their supporters during the forthcoming general election, Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of APC; Mr. Abba Kabir Yusuf of PDP, and others have signed a Peace Accord in the presence of the special representative of the Secretary General of the United Nations, Muhammad Ibn Chambas.

The event, which took place at the Convocation Arena of Bayero University, Kano, was also witnessed by National Chairman of the National Peace Committee, and former Head of State, General Abdussalami Abubakar (rtd); the Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi II, leaders of the political parties in the state, civil society organisations, religious Clerics and community leaders.

Part of the objectives of the Accord include “to engage flag bearers of all political parties in the state to abide by the rules of engagement as enshrined in the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the Electoral Act 2010, as amended and to explore ways of advocating the importance of peace, before, during and after the 2019 general elections.”

Similarly, the Accord reads “to monitor through the Kano Civil Society Forum, the political campaign activities of all the political parties and their candidates to assess their compliance with the provisions of the Peace Accord.”

All candidates agreed, as part of the provision of the accord “to run an issue-based campaigns at state, local government and ward levels,” and without spreading hate speeches during campaign period.

They also agreed to support all institutions of government, including the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and security agencies, to work without any partiality.

The parties also pledged that would do their best to suppress any violence or act of violence, in synergy with INEC, security agencies and all other stakeholders.

In a speech at the ceremony, the representative of the United Nations Secretary General, Mr. Ibn Chambas,

Said “I bring you hearty season’s greetings from the Secretary General who is very delighted that United Nations is supporting the National Peace Committee to sensitise and promote confidence building amongst stakeholders involved in the electoral process.”

He expressed thanks “…to the leadership of political parties in Kano State, especially the gubernatorial and state legislature candidates here present, INEC, members of the security services, civil society organisations, religious and traditional leaders, the media and indeed all stakeholders, for demonstrating their commitment to the peaceful conduct of the 2019 federal and state elections before, during and after the polls.”