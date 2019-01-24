Avon HMO Listed Among ‘Companies to Inspire Africa in 2019’

Nume Ekeghe

Avon Healthcare Limited (Avon HMO), one of Nigeria’s leading Health Management Organisations, has emerged as the only health insurance company in the country to be listed in the 2019 ‘Companies To Inspire Africa’ report.

The report, compiled by the London Stock Exchange Group, featured 360 businesses across Africa adjudged to be “the most inspirational and dynamic, private high-growth companies across the continent.”

A total of 97 Nigerian firms made the cut while Avon earned the distinction of being the only company operating in the country’s Health Insurance space to be selected.

Speaking during the launch of the Report at the London Stock Exchange Group head office, the CEO of the Group, David Schwimmers, stated that the listed companies were crucial to the future of the African economy and capable of driving transformative economic growth in their home countries, Africa and beyond.

He added that the listed firms recorded an average compound annual employee growth rate of 25 per cent, while also stating that that the report showed an average compound annual revenue growth rate of 46 percent; up from 16 percent last year. The growth rates and sector diversity of the firms featured highlight their potential to transform the African and wider global economy, thus putting them in a good position to become the major job creators of tomorrow.

The report noted that 23 percent of senior executives out of the 97 featured Nigerian companies are female, a significant leap from 12 percent in last year’s report.

Reacting to the feat, Adesimbo Ukiri, the company’s Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, expressed delight and appreciation. She also specially commended other female executives whose companies were featured alongside Avon HMO.

“We’re immensely honoured to be listed as one of the companies to inspire Africa by the London Stock Exchange Group. We appreciate our enrolled members who have trusted us over the years and keep telling others about us; our partner healthcare facilities and their committed physicians & other staff who have bought into our responsiveness and quality of care mantra, and finally all our staff, who live their passion every day, bringing high energy levels and creativity to work.”

Established in 2013 and with a network of over 700 partner hospitals, Avon HMO has grown to become a key player in the Nigerian Health Insurance space leveraging on innovation through technology to give Nigerians access to quality healthcare services.