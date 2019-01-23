Three Years After, Police, Interior Ministry Reconcile

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has reconciled with the Federal Ministry of Interior after three years of strained and cold relationship.

The Minister of Interior, Lt. Gen. Abulrahman Danbazau (rtd) stated this when the new acting Inspector General of Police (IG), Abubakar Adamu, paid a courtesy visit to the ministry.

Danbazau, who stressed that the ministry’s relationship with the police had been severed for the past three years, noted that it affected the force especially as it was not recognised on the 25 memos the ministry presented to the Federal Executive Council (FEC) in the last three years.

Earlier, the IG reiterated the NPF’s commitment towards participating in activities of security operations in the country. He solicited the support of the ministry in ensuring an efficient and effective policing of the nation.

While acknowledging that the relationship between the ministry and the ex-IG was not cordial, Dambazau commended the police boss for taking the right step to mend the damaged relationship.

He said: “We are happy you took this step. We were having a cordial relationship with the police under IG Solomon Arase but when IG Idris came in, our relationship became strained.

He never related with us. We were relating with the DIG of Police in charge of Operations.

“In three years, we have presented 25 memos to the Federal Executive Council in terms of policy and projects but none of the 25 memos that went to FEC included the Police.”

Dambazau emphasised the need for the two to have a cordial relationship, stressing that the numerous security challenges bedevilling the country demanded collaboration among government institutions.

Adamu had pleaded with the minister to give the Police the opportunity to be involved in the ministry’s activities.

“If we have not been cooperating the way we should, we are retracing our steps now,” he pleaded.