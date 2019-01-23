Police Release Melaye

The police yesterday released the Senator representing Kogi West at the National Assembly, Senator Dino Melaye after charging him on nine counts bordering on obstruction and resistant to lawful arrest.

He was arraigned alongside his domestic worker, Silas Omenka, before Justice Halilu Yussuf of the Federal Capital Territory High Court.

Justice Yussuf had ordered the police to release the senator after spending 15 days in detention without being charged to court.

But the police quickly filed the charge against him while perfecting his bail conditions.

The accused pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Justice Yussuf while ruling on a fresh bail application moved by Melaye’s counsel, Mike Ozekhome (SAN), said the bail conditions set for the lawmaker last week should be maintained.

Ozekhome urged the court to sustain the bail conditions as granted on Friday, which he said his client had already met but the police refused to release him.

The lawyer for the Inspector General of Police, Magaji Labaran, did not oppose the bail application.

Ozekhome, argued that Melaye had been given his passport to travel abroad and returned to the country.

He also submitted that the police must have concluded investigations before arraigning his client.

Melaye’s counsel further explained that the accused would stand for election on February 16 and would not jump bail.