PDP Asks Buhari to Prosecute APC Leaders

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has rejected in its entirety the idea of an Interim Government, allegedly being mooted by the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, on behalf of the presidency.

The main opposition party has also called on President Muhammadu Buhari to go beyond the prosecution of former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Babachir Lawal and former Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA) and prosecute other leaders of his party, who had been openly indicted of corruption by several institutions.

The Director of Media and Publicity of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council, Mr. Kola Ologbondiyan, in a statement yesterday said the suggestion of an Interim Government, under ‘’any pretext, context or contemplation’’ could only come from desperate and unpatriotic minds in a failed administration or political party that has lost hope of being re-elected in a free, fair and credible election due to its manifest incompetence and corruption.

“The PDP cannot accept any form of unconstitutional governance and a contraption like an interim government because it is confident of a landslide victory on February 16, given the overwhelming support, which it’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, enjoys among Nigerians across the board”, the PDP’s spokesman stated.

Ologbondiyan said the party had already alerted Nigerians that Mohammed had let out ‘’APC’s ignoble plan B” of “if we can’t have it, then destroy it”, which PDP said will cause violence, derail the electoral process and blame it on the opposition, not minding the damage such could cause the nation, including human and material losses.

He stated, “Every Nigerian knows the desperation of the APC and the Buhari Presidency ahead of the 2019 general election, leading to their resort to threats, intimidation and clamp down on dissenting voices, as well as, assault on institutions of democracy, in the face of incontrovertible indices pointing to their imminent crushing defeat at the polls.

“We hope such cruel plot, as revealed by Alhaji Lai Mohammed, is not the underlining reason behind the APC administration’s alleged neglect and undermining of our security forces fighting in the battle fronts.”

The PDP urged Nigerians to be at alert and keep an eye on the APC in their nefarious plans against our nation, now that they have made their strategy public.

PDP called on Buhari to go beyond the prosecution of Lawal and former Director-General of NIA and prosecute other leaders of APC, who have been openly indicted of corruption.

The party said that by singling out Lawal and Oke for prosecution, while providing official cover to numerous other indicted APC leaders and persons close to him, Buhari has further confirmed that he is indeed partisan and insincere in prosecuting the anti-corruption fight.

The PDP challenged Buhari to immediately order the prosecution of all APC leaders, particularly members of his Presidential Campaign Council, beginning with the APC factional National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, the campaign Director-General, Rotimi Amaechi, other directors and zonal coordinators, who have allegations of corruption hanging on their necks.