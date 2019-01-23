Fidelity Bank Rewards More Customers

Winners in the recent ‘Get Alert in Million’ promo of Fidelity Bank Plc were yesterday presented with the cash and consolation prizes they won at the draws.

In all, N16 million was given out to the winners.

At the draw last week, the winners were Steven Oriase, Kareem Amodu, Evangelina Moughalu, Raphael Omoijate, Ogechukwu Mike, Musa Abubakar, Onwuharaonge Kingsley, Blessing Uwadiegwu, Ukamaka Joy, and Nwankwo Onyeka, who all won N1 million respectively, and Umaru Gagi, Abdulrahman Olanrewaju, and Chioma Patience, that won N2 million apiece.

Abdulrahman Olanrewaju, Steven Oriase, Kareem Amodu were present to receive their cash.

Speaking on behalf of the MD/CEO, Fidelity Bank Plc, Mr. Nnamdi Okonkwo, the Executive Director, Shared Services and Product of the bank Mrs. Chijioke Ugochukwu, said other recipients had received their winnings across all the zones nationwide.

She said: “This is our eighth promo in 11 years since we started this journey and in that time we have made significant contribution to the lives of our customers. This promo is very special to us because we have dedicated it exclusively to the improvement of the living standard of our customers by availing winnings in the form of cash which we know solves a lot of problems and the cash in questions runs into millions.

“There is no cash award in this promo that runs below on million. There are two categories of draws and this is the monthly category and this is the third monthly draw that has produced 13 cash winners and 18 consolation prize winners.”

She further added: “Today, for the Lagos zone, we would be presenting two cash wins of N1 million and three consolation prizes of a TV Fridge and generator. Similar draws would go across all the zones and in total, 31 winners that have emerged would be given their prizes.”

Also present, where representatives from the National Lottery Regulatory Commission, Consumer Protection Council and Lagos lottery board to ensure accountability and transparency. Other prizes presented were Television sets, refrigerators and generators