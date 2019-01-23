Buhari Arrives Sokoto

By Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto

President Muhammadu Buhari and his campaign team on Wednesday arrived Sokoto amid cheers from his supporters.

The President aircraft landed Sa’ad Abubakar 111 international airport Sokoto at about 10am .

The president was received by Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal and APC leaders in the state .

The president was accompanied by the National Chairman of All Progressives Congress, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, APC national leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, his campIgn DG, Hon. Rotimi Amaechi, and other party leaders .

The President will immediately proceed to Sultan’s Palace where he will pay a courtesy call on the paramount ruler before heading to Shehu Kangiwa Stadium, venue of the rally.

Details later…