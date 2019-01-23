Bauchi Appoints 16 New Judges, 41 Sharia Court Judges 

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

Newly appointed Magistrates and Sharia Court Judges in Bauchi State have been admonished to be honest and transparent in the discharge of their official responsibilities as contained in the provision of the law.

State Chief Judge, Justice Rabi Talatu Umar gave the advice Wednesday while swearing in the newly appointed sixteen Magistrates and fourty one Sharia Court Judges in Bauchi.

Justice Rabi Talatu Umar, who is the Chairman, Judiciary Service Commission, said the process of selection of the appointees was transparent, metriculous and justly done.

She pointed out that, with this development, Ningi, Misau, Katagum and Toro now have two Magistrates each for effective administration of justice at the grassroots.

The State Chief Judge, said consequent upon this, Governor Abubakar has approved the conduct of a one week workshop for all the lower Court Judges to enhance productivity and competence.

On his part, the Grand Khadi of the State Sharia Court of Appeal, Justice Dahiru Abubakar Ningi, assured to give all the necessary support to the new appointees for the effective discharge of their judicial functions.

Justice Dahiru Ningi appealed to the state governor to ensure the commencement of the earlier awarded contract by his administration for the construction of the Sharia Court of Appeal complex, Bauchi.

In a remark, the State Chairman of the Nigeria Bar Association(NBA), Barrister Muhammad Mahmood Maidoki applauded the state government for the laudable projects embarked upon in the judiciary and appealed for timely completion of the projects. END