ATN, TTI to Launch Drivers’ Training Certification

Hamid Ayodeji

The collaboration between Austrian Technologies Nigeria Limited (ATN) and Test and Training International (TTI) have introduced a world class Drivers’ Safety Training Certification (DSTC) for drivers in Nigeria.

The partnership would train, evaluate and certify driving instructors, fleet managers and drivers on tracks, in line with international standards.

The certification would be implemented in collaboration with Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), with the aim of developing a network of drivers’ training tracks with participation of local investors across the country.

Disclosing this at a media briefing in Lagos, the Lagos State Corps Sector Commander, FRSC, Hyginus Omeje, stated that human factor in road accidents was fundamental.

Omeje, who noted that the lack of traffic education and basic understanding of the consequences of careless driving, improper driving training in road and safety procedures, were factors contributing to road accidents. He added that drivers’ education was of great need in the country.

He added: “Most Nigerian truck drivers are schooled by experienced colleagues with inadequate training, after years of serving as motor boys.”

In his remarks, the Chief Executive Officer of Austrian Technologies Nigeria Limited (ATN), Johann Rieger, stated that besides hundreds of new skills, attractive working places and extensive knowledge transfer, Nigerians would benefit in the reduction of the number of accidents.

Rieger, stated that transport companies would benefit, as a result of the decrease in loss of manpower, damaged vehicles, lost goods and reduction of insurance premiums.

He added that they would be able to employ certified drivers based on international standards.

“The government and FRSC will profit from improving efficiency in road safety, boost employment and the economic growth of the country.

“Consumers will benefit from lower cost of logistics and transport and as a result, lower cost of goods,” he added.