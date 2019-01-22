Sudan’s Inflation Rises to 73%

Sudan’s inflation rate increased to 72.94 per cent in December from 68.93 percent in November, Reuters quoted the state news agency SUNA to have.

Since December 19, Sudan has seen widespread anti-government protests, triggered by price increases and limits on cash withdrawals.

Sudanese security forces fired tear gas on Sunday at several hundred protesters and chased them down side streets, a Reuters witness said, as anti-government protests entered their second month. Near daily demonstrations set off by a worsening economic crisis have shaken Sudan. Protesters have called for an end to President Omar al-Bashir’s three-decade rule, blaming him for the country’s problems.

Bashir has blamed the unrest and accompanying violence on foreign “agents” and rebels from the western region of Darfur, claims he repeated on Sunday.

In Sunday’s protests demonstrators had blocked Al Arbaeen street, one of the main arteries in Omdurman, across the Nile from the centre of the capital Khartoum.