Onnoghen Absent as Buhari, Obasanjo, Gowon Hold Council of State Meeting

Omololu Ogunmade in Abuja

The Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Walter Onnoghen; former military President, Gen. Ibrahim Babangida, and House of Representatives Speaker Yakubu Dogara, were absent at the ongoing Council of State meeting in the State House.

However, the meeting which began at 11am and presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari has in attendance Gen. Yakubu Gowon, former President Olusegun Obasanjo, Gen. Abdusalami Abubakar, former Head of Interim National Government, Chief Ernest Shonekan, and former President Goodluck Jonathan.

Others in attendance at the meeting are Vice President Yemi Osinbajo; Senate President Bukola Saraki; National Security Adviser (NSA), Gen. Babagana Monguno (rtd); Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha; Head of Service of the Federation, Winifred Oyo-Ita; Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Mohammed Bello; and Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige.

Also present are governors of Osun, Kebbi, Zamfara Plateau, Ebonyi, Adamawa, Edo, Lagos, Niger, Borno, Ogun, Ekiti, Kogi and deputy governors of Bauchi, Kaduna, and Rivers State.

A minute silence was observed in honour of three late former members, former President Shehu Shagari and two former chief justices, Aloysius Katsina-Alu and Idris Kutigi.

While the SGF only said the meeting had five agenda to deliberate upon, THISDAY learnt that among the issues were the national minimum wage, appointment and possible confirmation of the Acting Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, and the forthcoming elections.

Members of INEC were invited to brief the council on preparation for the elections.

Both Buhari and Obasanjo shook hands before the take off of the meeting. Thereafter, the former president was asked to lead the opening Christian prayer while Uwais led the Moslem prayer.

Details later…