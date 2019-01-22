Konga, Visa Collaborate on e-Commerce

Emma Okonji

Electronic commerce giant, Konga has partnered Visa, one of the world’s leader in digital payments, in their bid to revolutionise the e-commerce sector in Nigeria.

By leveraging the delivery of digital and secure payments solutions across key segments of the Konga Group’s business portfolio, the strategic partnership is positioned to drive greater efficiency in the sector.

While ensuring a digitally-driven and rewarding payment experience for consumers, the partnership is expected to offer shoppers and merchants on Konga’s online platform as well as walk-in customers to its growing number of offline stores nationwide, a seamless digital payment experience when they pay exclusively with Visa.

Among the many exciting benefits of this partnership, shoppers who use the KongaPay app will be issued a digital Visa card which will enable them to make payments everywhere Visa is accepted, both partners said in a statement.

In addition, users of the KongaPay app would be able to pay digitally at the time of delivery of their items by simply scanning the Quick Response (QR) code provided by Kxpress delivery agents – a development that will lend further ease and convenience to the payment process and elevate standards in the e-commerce sector.

General Manager, Visa West Africa, Kemi Okusanya, said:

“Partnerships are key for us at Visa, as we constantly look for new opportunities to ensure that more people have access to unique payment experiences that are seamless, fast and secure.

“We are extremely delighted to unveil this strategic partnership with Konga which is positioned to further simplify the payment process and raise standards in the Nigerian e-commerce sector.

“When it comes to making e-commerce transactions, people are continuously looking for the most convenient and secure ways to pay for products and also use several payment platforms when they travel to other parts of the world.

“What we have done with this partnership is to incentivise the process and provide more value to customers who pay with Visa,” she added.

The co-Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Konga Group, Nick Imudia, disclosed that the partnership with Visa would hold immense potential for e-commerce in Nigeria.

“With this partnership, we are bound to witness a digitally-driven and effortless payment experience for all classes of customers on the Konga platforms – online shoppers, visitors to our offline stores nationwide, merchants, third-party clients and other stakeholders. “This development is not only momentous in view of its far-reaching implications for the growth of e-commerce in Nigeria, but one that will go a long way to boost customer experience and confidence in the sector,” Imudia said.

“Our excitement knows no bounds, especially in view of the many benefits this strategic partnership will unfold for our customers and millions of Nigerians in the days and weeks ahead,” Imudia added.