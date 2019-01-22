Buhari Mourns Loss of Lives at Maiduguri Rally

Omololu Ogunmade in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari last night said he deeply condoled with the families of those who lost their loved ones at yesterday’s campaign rally in Maiduguri, Borno State.

He also prayed for the quick recovery of the injured.

A statement by Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, said the tragedy occurred when a pavilion climbed by party faithful at the massively-attended rally crashed.

According to him, several party men and women who had wanted to have a vantage view of the speakers at the rally climbed the roofs of the pavilions. He said consequently, one of the pavilions crashed, claiming the lives of some of the spectators, while others got injured.

“I am shocked to hear about the loss of lives following the tragic incident at the stadium this afternoon in Maiduguri. May Allah repose the the souls of the deceased.

“I understand that the Borno State government, the Red Cross and other aid agencies are taking steps to help affected people. May Allah repose the souls of the deceased and heal the injured”, Garuba quoted the president as saying.