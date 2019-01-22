Accord Party Adopts Babayemi For Osun West Senatorial Seat

Femi Ogbonnikan

The Osun State chapter of the Accord Party (AP) has adopted the Osun West Senatorial flag bearer of the Action Democratic Party (ADP), Omooba Dotun Babayemi, as its consensus candidate in the forthcoming general elections.

The AP led by its state chairman, Alhaji Abdulganiyu Opawuyi, senatorial leader, Alhaji Ayoola Fatai, and all local government chairmen across the district, who paid a surprise visit to convey the message of the adoption to the ADP senatorial candidate at his Gbongan home, described the flag bearer as articulate, competent and responsible.

According to the State Chairman of the AP, ‎the endorsement became necessary in order to declare the stand of the party early enough without ambiguity.

He stated that Accord party is for the people and has carried out a detailed survey and research of all the candidates jostling for the Osun West Senatorial seat, the result of which proves that only Babayemi was capable of delivering the dividends of quality representation to the people of the district.

“Accord Party will deliver at least 22,000 votes to the ADP candidate.

Our party leaders are also in support of the endorsement and we promise massive mobilization and votes for Babayemi’s election into the upper chamber of the National Assembly,” said the AP chairman.

Responding to the offer, Babayemi expressed gratitude to the leadership of the Accord Party and promised to represent the people and interest of Osun West at the National Assembly with unrivaled devotion and indefatigable commitment.

Other members of the AP’s delegation and as well as the ADP’s ‎elders in the entourage were elated and re-dedicated themselves to the election of Babayemi.