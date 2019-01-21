Atiku, Obi Condole with Jimoh Ibrahim over Mother’s Death

The Atiku/Obi Campaign Organisation has commiserated with the Ondo State-born business mogul, Mr, Jimoh Ibrahim, on the loss of his beloved mother.

The organisation stated that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, and his running mate, Mr. Peter Obi, were deeply grieved by the sad incident.

The campaign outfit, in a statement issued by the Director-General of its Ondo State chapter, Mr. Eyitayo Jegede (SAN), lamented the departure of Ibrahim’s septuagenarian mother, and urged him to take solace in the fact that his aged mother lived a fulfilled life.

“The Peoples Democratic Party’s presidential candidate, Alhaji Abubakar Atiku; his running mate, Mr. Peter Obi, and all members of the PDP family pray the Almighty to comfort you and the entire members of your family in this trying moment.

“The importance of a mother to a child cannot be quantified, and we can only urge you and your siblings, as well as other members of your distinguished family to be strong in this trying moment, taking consolation in the fact that Mama lived a fulfilled life,” the organisation stated.

The campaign body further recalled the sterling roles played by Ibrahim some years back to secure the release of his mother, who was kidnapped by some hoodlums while still residing in the Okitipupa area of Ondo State.

“We particularly cherish a statement credited to you then when asked how much was spent to secure the release of your mum and you responded: ‘my mother is priceless.’

“We share in your pains, as Madam Theresa Jimoh was a woman deserving the respect of all peoples of good conscience, having worked hard in life to ensure that all her children succeed in their various endeavours. Once again, be strong and may the Almighty comfort you,” the statement said.