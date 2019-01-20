Umahi: S’East Not Divided over Atiku

Benjamin Nworie in Abakaliki

Ebonyi State Governor, Chief David Umahi yesterday said there was no division among the leaders of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the South-east on the support for the party’s presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

Umahi, also Chairman, South-east Governors’ Forum, said he would work with other stakeholders in the region ensure the PDP and all its candidates win the 2019 elections at all levels.

He spoke at a campaign rally organised to receive 8,000 members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to the PDP at Iboko, the headquarters of Izzi Local Government Area yesterday.

Umahi urged voters to support and vote for Atiku and other PDP candidates in the forthcoming general elections, noting that there was no division in the PDP in the South-east zone.

Umahi vowed that all PDP candidates in the upcoming general elections “will emerge victorious. Ebonyi is the home of PDP and other parties had no moral justification to challenge their party in the state.

“There is no division in southeast PDP. PDP is southeast and Ebonyi State is number one PDP”, he declared.

He said as the Chairman of the PDP Presidential Campaign in the South-east, he would make the party proud in the upcoming Imo State zonal rally to prove to them he had the capacity to lead the party in the zone.

He also commended the people of Izzi clan for their support and for donating ten buses to him when they paid him Xmas homage in support of his reelection.

Umahi also said he wanted all the gubernatorial candidates of all the political parties and their leaders to face him in a debate, boasting that he had all it takes to box them to the corner.

The governor also charged the people to get their PVCs and be ready to vote PDP candidates; just as he reinstated the commitment of his administration to empower the youths.

The State Chairman of PDP in the state, Mr. Onyekachi Nwebonyi and the National Vice Chairman of the party in the southeast zone, Austin Umahi, commended the people for their support and appealed to them to reelect Umahi and other PDP candidates including Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

Also speaking, the Director-General of Umahi Campaign Organization, Chief Fidelis Nwankwo assured the people that Umahi remained a right choice for them, having benefitted so much from his administration.

The rally was graced by a mammoth crowd of PDP supporters.