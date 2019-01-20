My husband Deserves Second Term, Says Aisha Buhari

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

Wife of the President, Mrs. Aisha Buhari yesterday urged Nigerians to vote for President Muhammadu Buhari, saying he “runs a compassionate government and deserves a second term.”

She also said all the policies and programmes of the present administration in the country under the leadership of her husband “are geared towards alleviating the sufferings of the downtrodden.”

Aishat made case for her husband’s re-election at the South West rally organised by the Women and Youth Presidential Campaign Team of the All Progressives Congress (APC), held at the Obafemi Awolowo Stadium (formerly Liberty Stadium), Oke-Ado, Ibadan.

Aishat, who was represented by the wife of the Vice President, Mrs. Dolapo Osinbajo, said the Buhari government had been compassionate to women, youths, children and traders.

She maintained that programmes such as the School Feeding, N-Power, Tradermoni and so on were designed to make life more meaningful to Nigerian children, youths and women.

She then urged women and youths in the region “to mobilise their family members, friends and neighbours for Buhari’s re-election on February 16, 2019. She advised that apart from casting their votes for the president, South West women and youths should also wait at polling booths on the election day to monitor their votes.

Governors Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo state; Gboyega Oyetola of Osun state and Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti state, were present at the rally, which was attended by thousands of APC women and youths from all the South West states.

Among others, Mrs. Florence Ajimobi, Mrs. Bisi Fayemi, Mrs. Olufunsho Amosun, Mrs. Olaitan Oyetola, Mrs. Betty Akeredolu, and Mrs. Bolanle Patience Ambode also attended the rally.

In her speech, Ajimobi, who hosted the rally, assured the President and APC of massive votes from Southwest women and youths.

Similarly, Fayemi told Osinbajo to go back to Abuja and assure the President and Vice President of the readiness of the Southwest to vote massively for them at the February 16 poll.

“On behalf of all first ladies in the Southwest, I will like Mrs Osinbajo to go back to Abuja and assure the President and the Vice President that the Southwest is ready to vote for them,” she said.

She Ekiti said the APC “is the right path to greatness and prosperity, and that the people of Southwest are not ready to miss road. I am from Ekiti state. In my state we have known the consequence of leaving the right path for a wrong one. We know the consequence of missing road. The people of Southwest are not ready to miss road”.

In her speech, Mrs. Kemi Nelson, the APC Southwest Women Leader, said “ with this rally, we are telling the President that we are ready to support him to take Nigeria to the next level”.

She maintained that the President and Vice President will get more votes in the Southwest during the 2019 presidential election than what they got from the zone in 2015.