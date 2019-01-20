Jimoh Ibrahim’s Mother Burnt to Death

Theresa Jimoh, the mother of business mogul, Jimoh Ibrahim, has been killed in a fire incident in Lagos.

The victim, aged 76, was at her house in the Victoria Garden City, Lagos, when a fire broke out around 2 a.m.

She was said to have been burnt to death before the inferno was put out by firefighters from the Lagos State Fire Service. The Police Public Relations Officer, Mr. Chike Oti, confirmed the incident.

Oti, Chief Superintendent of Police, noted that the remains of the deceased have been deposited in a morgue, saying investigations were ongoing to determine the cause of the fire.