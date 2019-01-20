Access Bank, Hygeia Move to Address Infertility in Nigeria

Martins Ifijeh

Access Bank Plc and Hygeia, a health management organisation, have stated their commitment to address infertility in Nigeria through financial options that would enable couples receive quality healthcare services.

The commitment, which includes invitro fertilisation treatment with 30 per cent cash back on unsuccessful procedures, is supported by Access Bank’s “W” Initiative flagship product – Maternal Health Service Support (MHSS) designed to help families overcome financial challenges and support them in their quest for parenthood and healthcare.

Speaking on the partnership, the Executive Director, Personal Banking Division, Access Bank Plc, Victor Etuokwu, said the bank has a focus on women and has developed value propositions that cater for their financial and lifestyle needs.

“Through the Maternal Health Service Support, we have helped scores of women complete their families and access quality healthcare by financing medical and fertility treatments amongst others,” he said.

The Head of Business Development and Strategy, Hygeia HMO, Obinna Ukachukwu, stated that “Hygeia is a health insurance company that is involved in improving health care in Nigeria and Africa by deploying global best practices. It is not just an HMO, but a healthcare solution provider that identifies unique problems in Nigeria solves them.

“The financing provided by Access Bank under this partnership will cover post investigation, technical fees, drugs, donor eggs and donor sperm cells as required in each case.”