Tanzanian Pop Star Vanessa Mdee Releases New Single

Tanzania’s Queen of Pop & RnB: Vanessa Mdee is kicking off 2019 with a brand new single ‘That’s For Me’. Released Friday, January 18.

The single marks her international debut with her new label Afroforce1/Universal Music. The fashion icon and charismatic performer signed up with the label in summer 2018, as part of her plans to take her music to a wider international audience.

Featuring DJ Tira, Gqom Duo Distruction Boyz and Prince Bulo, ‘That’s For Me’ is a pop-infused dance floor banger.

The song reflects the singer’s strong, sexy, sweet, self-confident yet playful spirit and underlines her charismatic, infectious aura of a powerful player who makes her own rules.

The new single is a first release from her upcoming album which will be released later in the year.