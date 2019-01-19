PEFTI Film Institute Partners  Covenant University

Gists

PEFTI Film Institute recently partnered Covenant University to provide added practical training for the university’s Mass Communication undergraduates. The intensive session lasted from 16th – 22nd December 2018 and took place at PEFTI Campus in Ajao Estate, Isolo, Lagos State.

The Film and Broadcast Workshop, organised by PEFTI, integrated Content Creation, Script-Writing, Acting, Cinematography, Directing and Editing. The 105 students were in the capable hands of PEFTI’s best lecturers, as well as two renowned industry practitioners who have worked with several notable brands – Steve Sodiya (Wedding Party 1 & 2, Figurine, Wives on Strike, etc) and John Adeloju (Google, X-Factor, AFRIMA, etc).

During the one-week session, the 200, 300 and 400 Level Mass Communication undergraduates also visited wapTV, Nigeria’s leading Family Entertainment TV channel, where they received thorough, real-world experience with the operations of different departments at the station. They even co-hosted interactive live programmes which were watched by millions of viewers across Nigeria via all Satellite TV providers of wapTV Network; namely DStv 262, StarTimes 116, GOtv 102, StarSat 189, PlayTV 275 and MyTV.

The Managing Director of PEFTI, Abiola Adenuga said: “We are really grateful to the Covenant University team who made this possible; especially the Mass Communication H.O.D. – Dr. Olusola Oyero; and the lecturers – Dr. Oscar Odion Odiboh, Dr. Suleimanu Usaini, Dr. Olatunji Oyedepo, Miss Tolulope Kayode-Adedeji and Miss Thelma Ekanem.

The students had lots of fun at PEFTI while they were taught best industry practices, as well as very practical tutorage with all the latest gadgets; including RED Cinematic Camera, Canon 5D MK IV camera, a wide range of Camera Drones and other ultramodern recording and broadcast equipment.”