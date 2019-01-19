Indomie Dazzles Customers with All-expense Paid Travel

True to its promise at the launch of the ‘Draw Your Holiday Promo’, Indomie Noodles has sponsored the four winners who emerged winners in the promo to the country of choice.

The winners were: Aliyat Disu, aged 10; Chinemeren Eze, 12; Michael Prosper Oluwaseun, 12 and Jimba Solomon Chisom who is 13 years of age.

In addition to winning an all-expense paid trip to the country of choice, winners were also pampered with varieties of gift items to complement the travel sponsorship.

The ‘Draw Your Dream Holiday’, a kind of consumers engagement activity, is directed at children to relate their travel experiences during school holidays, using illustrations. The campaign was communicated through television, radio and even through wrappers of Indomitables pack.

The promo, which ran for three months, starting in September, also enabled the mother or father of winners to travel along with them.

Group Public Relations and Events Manager of Dudil Prima Foods Plc, Mr. Temitope Ashiwaju, reiterated that the promo was a way of rewarding children for their unwavering loyalty to the Indomie brand.

“We are happy with the level of participation we received from children while the promo lasted. Such participation is a clear pointer that children really value the brand. We know that holidays create beautiful and memorable experiences for all of us, including children, and so a few months ago we came up with the idea to reward children with a fantastic travel experience.

“The Indomie brand is known for fun and excitement and we needed to bring that to bear in any promo that is tied to travel experience. We could not think of a better fun-filled exercise to engage these children than to allow them to do one of the things they love doing best, that is drawing. We all know children love to draw, so the ‘Draw Your Dream Holiday’ promo decided to reward children for doing what they love to do best.

“All they needed to do was to draw their last holiday experience, take a picture of it and send it to a dedicated WhatsApp number. We are delighted to reward these children along with their parents on a trip to anywhere in the world they choose to travel to,” he said.