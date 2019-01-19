Amaechi: Wike Wants to Pitch Me against the Judiciary   Charles Ajunwa

The Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, has said that he read with dismay and utter disgust “the spurious allegations by Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike,” accusing him of being the architect of ‘the plot to destroy the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Walter Onnoghen.

The minister challenged the governor to mention the name of the APC chieftain, he alleged, he discussed the “destruction of the CJN with.”

Amaechi who made this clarification through a statement from his media office alleged that “Wike completely lacked a shred of credibility.”

The statement reads: “This is another blatant lie just to smear Amaechi and put him on a collision course with the judiciary. Ordinarily, we would not have bothered to respond to a Governor whose stock-in-trade is to concoct stories and lie about almost everything and anything. Wike completely lacks any shred of credibility. Nothing is sacred to him.

“The former Rivers State Governor and Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi is not a judicial officer and is not part of whatever is happening in the Judiciary. We challenge Nyesom Wike to mention the name of the APC chieftain, he falsely alleged, Amaechi discussed the ‘destruction of the CJN with.

“Consequently, we wish to remind Wike that the immunity he currently enjoys as governor against prosecution for his many libelous attacks on Amaechi, will not last forever. At the appropriate time, he would no doubt face the full wrath of the law and ultimately, that of the Almighty God.”