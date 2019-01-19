2019: Orji Warns Ikpeazu’s Kinsmen Against Sabotaging Charter of Equity

By Emmanuel Ugwu in Umuahia

Senator Theodore Orji has said that the Abia charter of equity under which Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu became the first person from Ngwa stock to emerge governor of Abia is all inclusive and not just limited to the office of the state chief executive.

He therefore warned the people of Ngwa against supporting other senatorial candidates who are challenging him for the senatorial seat as it would run counter to the spirit of equity from which the Ngwas are now benefiting.

Orji, who represents Abia Central senatorial district, clarified the issue equity in Abia politics while addressing his kinsmen at two separate events at Ossah Ibeku where he inaugurated a new market and Emede where he opened a town hall and inaugurated a road project.

His second term bid is being hotly challenged by the opposition senatorial candidates notably Nkechi Nwaogu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who was in the senate for eight years on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) before Orji took over from her in 2015.

He said that the Ngwa component of Abia Central comprising Isiala Ngwa North, Isiala Ngwa South and Osisioma Ngwa should not support the opposition candidate because “Ngwa people cannot hold the governorship and senatorial positions at the same time.”

The former governor said that he expected the Ngwa part of Abia Central to back his second term ambition so that equity could be fully served in all ramifications, adding that he has performed creditably to deserve a revalidation of his senatorial mandate in 2019.

He reminded his kinsmen that it took his courageous decision to implement the state charter of equity and backed the Ukwa/Ngwa bloc to produce his successor when after completing his second tenure as governor of Abia before proceeding to the Senate.

Several speakers at the occasion extolled Senator Orji for sterling performance as governor and for the quality representation he has been posting as Abia Central senator, noting that he has continued to positively impact on his constituents with his empowerment and human capital development programmes.

Commissioner for public utilities, Mr. Chidiebere Nwoke who is also the president-general of Emede town union, said that while he was governor, Senator Orji brought tremendous development’ to Emede transforming the rural community into a semi-urban area.

He assured that his people would never forget their senator and are ready to demonstrate their support by giving him 100 percent votes in the forthcoming general election, adding that they would not allow Senator Nwaogu to have her way in the poll.

Chairman of the occasion, Justice Okey Nwamuo (rtd) commended the former governor for being a pathfinder and agent of development for his people, adding that the Ibeku clan is solidly behind him to return to the Senate in the February 16, 2019 poll.

“Senator Orji deserves and must go back to the Senate this year,” he said.