Tolu Okoro Launches ‘Dinner with Stars’ TvShow

Peter Uzoho

Screen products producer and entertainment ace, Tolu Okoro, last December, launched his television reality show, ‘Dinner with Stars’, at an all-white affair of glitz, glamour and splendor at the exotic Oriental Hotel, Lagos.

Dinner with Stars is an enlightening television show which started in 2017 with the sole aim of fostering and nurturing Nigerian youths in the areas of entertainment, business and other career fields. The TV show is anchored by AMVCA award winner, Chy Nwakanma.

Since inception, Dinner with Stars has produced 13 episodes that have featured notable names in the society, among them are the Chief Executive Officer, of Nairabet, Akin Alabi, renowned compere, Nancy Isime, music entrepreneur, Phyno, Gulder Ultimate Search winner and actor, Kunle Remi, DJ Jimmy Jatt, Social Media Expert, JJ. Omojua, and many others.

The season one episode of the reality show has been mastered and packaged for quality home viewing. All the episodes as produced by Okoro are set to be aired on both cable and local stations including TV Continental, Africa Magic, Silver Bird TV and Hip TV.

Speaking at the launch, the Creative/Executive Producer of Dinner with Stars, Okoro, described the TV show as a noble show that will teach and educate viewers in every sphere of life, adding: “Dinner with Stars is an interview segment on television; it is about glamour, lifestyle and entrepreneurship.”

He noted that with the launch, Nigerians would begin to experience real content driven episode on television across the country.

“We are launching ‘Dinner with Stars’ today, the first episode will be on several television stations across the country.

“When it comes to content l am always excited, that is why we have decided to put together a content driven show that will inspire, teach and educate the society,” he said.

“I have been nursing the idea for many years ago and I am happy that it is coming to fulfilment,” he revealed. According him, the interview show features a celebrity guest, and on every episode, a celebrity fan comes to the show to learn from the celebrity guest.

“There is a guest, fan and an anchor. The guest speaks on a range of issues. l am really excited that everything has been put in place and working. I really want to do more for the society that is why you are seeing what is going on today.

“The show is committed to growing the nation’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in employment and entrepreneurial skill increase, among others,” he added.