NPPF Holds Lagos 2019 International Para Powerlifting Competition

The Nigeria Para Powerlifting Federation (NPPF) will be hosting the world at the Lagos 2019 International Para Powerlifting Competition, taking place between January 24 and 31.

During a press conference at the Lagos Oriental Hotel, Victoria Island, venue of the competition, the NPPF president, Queen Uboh, said the federation was ready to host the world para powerlifters in Nigeria.

So far 10 countries will be attending the competition, and the Nigerian athletes, considered the best in the world reported to camp on the January 3 for training.

Fielding questions on the prospect of Team Nigeria winning most of the medals, Uboh said, “My people are ready to make Nigeria proud. The other day in camp they were training vigorously and I asked why they were so bent on winning and they said because the world was coming to Nigeria, our soil”.

Nigerian legend, Lucy Ejike is one of the para powerlifters expected to perform. Listed on the official website of the World Para Powerlifting as one of the five big stars to watch out for in 2019, Ejike currently holds the world mark of 142kg she had set at the Rio 2016 Paralympic Games.

She also cleared the bar at 131kg to win gold at the 2018 African Championships.

Nigeria is showcasing 60 athletes for the competition; 20 of which are new revelations and the remaining 40 are renowned and celebrated powerlifters.

Leading the way as the major sponsor is Peak Milk; other sponsors are Heritage Bank, Total Nigeria Plc, Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), AirFrance KLM, Ginklat Capsule, Lagace Water, Ministry of Youth and Sports and the Lagos State Government.