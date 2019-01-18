Ishaku Imposes Curfew on Wukari, Convoy of APC Guber Candidate Attacked

Wole Ayodele in Jalingo

Governor Darius Ishaku of Taraba State has imposed a dusk-to-dawn curfew on Wukari following a violent attack on the convoy of the gubernatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abubakar Danladi, in the ancient town.

Several vehicles and other properties worth hundreds of millions were destroyed in the mayhem, which lasted for over two hours

In a press statement signed by the Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the governor, the curfew was imposed to prevent a further deterioration of the security situation in the town, which is renowned for its volatility.

THISDAY gathered that trouble started when the convoy of the APC candidate who was on his way to Ibi in continuation of his campaign tour of the state, arrived Wukari and some of his supporters were said to have fired into the air leading to violent clashes with youths in the town.

The State police command however, confirmed that the convoy of the APC candidate was attacked by some miscreants who caused mayhem in the ancient city.

The State Police Commissioner, Mr. David Akinremi, said the situation was being contained by security operatives on ground and would be brought under control.

According to him “information reaching us from Wukari is that some miscreants attacked the convoy of one of the governorship candidates who was heading to Ibi through Wukari for campaign. Some vehicles were burnt according to what we heard but our officers are on top of the situation”

The state government, in the statement however, advised politicians to exercise restraint as they move around to campaign and ensure that thugs have no role to play during the campaigns and the election.