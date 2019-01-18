Foundation reaches out to Refugees in Ogoja

Mary Nnah

A ray of hope shone for widows and refugees of Ambazonian extraction when Belinda Babila Foundation reached out to them at a refugee camp located in Ogoja, Cross Rivers State during the Yuletide season.

Founder of the foundation, Dr. Belinda Babila said it was a very touching experience to reach out to the widows.

“Speaking to the refugees one-on-one was quite touching. We visited the Cameroonian refugees at the Adagom Settlement in Ogoja LGA, Cross Rivers State, and we had a three-day empowerment outreach”, she noted.

According to the US-based philanthropist, “we are planning self-sustenance empowerment programmes for the over 8000 refugees. I am most grateful to all the donors and partners who contributed towards the just concluded refugees outreach campaign at Adagom Settlement in Ogoja, Nigeria. However, funding is one of our major challenges.”

Among others, over 200 patients got referrals for further evaluation while school uniforms were handed to school children.

Hygiene packs were also handed out to teenagers. A huge quantity of medical supplies was donated by Rhemacare Clinic.

Ambazonia is a self-declared state consisting of the Anglophone portions of Cameroon, which previously comprised South Camerouns.

In 2017, the Southern Cameroons Ambazonia Consortium United Front (SCACUF) declared independence but the Cameroonian government stated that the declaration has no legal weight and this has culminated in a refugee crisis that has displaced thousands of Ambazonians.