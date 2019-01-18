Fani-Kayode, Odumakin Ask Court to Stop EFCC, DSS, Police from Arresting Them

Shola Oyeyipo in Abuja

To forestall any untoward action from the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), the Department of State Services (DSS) and the police, a former Minister of Aviation, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode, and the National Publicity Secretary of pan-Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, Mr. Yinka Odumakin, have asked the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, to restrain the three agencies from arresting them.

The duo, in a suit no: FHC/ABJ/C5/49/2019/ are seeking the enforcement of their fundamental human rights.

The EFCC spokesperson, Mr. Tony Orilade, had revealed at a conference of Online Publishers Association of Nigeria (OPAN) in Abuja that Fani-Kayode and Odumakin had been invited by the agency over the claim that the commission invaded the home of the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Walter Onnoghen.

But in the suit filed pursuant to Section 35 and 46 of the 1999 Constitution as amended, Fani-Kayode and Odumakin said the declaration to arrest them based on alleged spreading of fake rumours, would amount to an infringement of the applicants’ right and a breach of their fundamental rights.

They are therefore seeking an order of perpetual injunction, restraining the agencies and their agents from “harassing, intimidating, arresting, abduction or detaining the two.”

They are equally seeking an unreserved apology to them for the infringement on their human rights and for describing them in demeaning names and an order that the respondents should pay them the sum of N20 million as damages for the unlawful threat to arrest them.