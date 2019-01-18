Buhari Appoints Isegbe NAQS DG

James Emejo in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Dr. Vincent Isegbe as the pioneer Director General, Nigeria Agricultural Quarantine Service (NAQS).

The appointment took effect from December 13, 2018 and is for an initial period of five years.

Following the presidential assent to the Nigeria Agricultural Quarantine Service (Establishment) Bill, 2018 in January this year, NAQS, became a full-fledged agency of government.

According to a statement by Head, Media, Communications and Strategies, NAQS, Dr. Chigozie Nwodo, until his appointment, Isegbe was the Coordinating Director of the agency.

As the pioneer, he will be responsible for institutionalising the administrative and management structures requisite for operationalising the paramilitary status of the agency.

NAQS was established to promote and regulate sanitary and phytosanitary measures with respect to the export and import of plants, veterinary and aquatic resources.

The mandate of the service is to ensure the compliance of Nigerian agricultural products to international standards –particularly, the requirements of the International Plant Protection Convention (IPPC) and the International Office of Epizootics –and to stimulate international trade in Nigerian agricultural products.

The new DG is highly recommended for his expertise, exposure and experience in quarantine administration.

He earned his Doctor of Veterinary Medicine degree at Ahmadu Bello University Zaria in 1985 and his Master’s degree at the University of Maiduguri in 1990.

Over the years, he had also undergone several trainings and courses within the country and overseas.

He began his career as a veterinary officer in the Federal Department of Livestock, Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development in 1989 and rose through the ranks to the position of Assistant Director before joining the Nigeria Agricultural Quarantine Service as one of its pioneer staff in 2008.

Upon joining NAQS, Isegbe became the Head of Collaboration, Planning and Partnership division and subsequently, the Head of Animal Quarantine Department; a position which he held until he assumed the position of the Coordinating Director in 2015.