10 Persons Die in Ondo Accidents

James Sowole in Akure

No fewer than 10 persons early thursday lost their lives in two fatal accidents that occurred separately in Ondo State.

While six persons lost their lives when a bus fell off a bridge that link Ajowa and Gegdegede towns in Akoko North West Local Government Area of the state, four persons also died in an accident that occurred in Akure, the state capital.

The accident which also left 10 other persons critically injured, occurred very early in the morning Thursday.

A source stated that the accident involved a Benue State-bound bus that left Ogbomoso, Oyo State, late last Wednesday.

An eye witnessed explained that it was the heavy noise of the vehicle that attracted residents of Gedegede who rushed to the scene and met the vehicle in flames. He said men of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) in Ikare unit and the residents of the community rushed to the scene to rescue the accident victims.

The FRSC Sector Commander for Ondo State, Mr. Rotimi Adeleye, blamed the accident on the recklessness of the driver and the night journey which might affected visibility or possibly tiredness due to sleepless night and over speeding.

The Akure accident, which involved a black Toyota Camry, was driven by a young boy who also had four other occupants.

A source said two persons died on the spot while two others, including the driver, died in the hospital.

The source said the boys in the accident that occurred around 4 a.m. involved young men that were coming from night club, adding that accident occurred at St Peter Area on Oyemekun-Adesida road in the state capital.