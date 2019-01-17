LSE Names Proshare among ‘Companies to Inspire Africa 2019’

Proshare has been identified as one of London Stock Exchange (LSE) Group’s ‘Companies to Inspire Africa 2019.’

The report released Wednesday, was a celebration of Africa’s and most dynamic growth businesses.

To be included in the list, companies needed to be privately held, and show an excellent rate of growth and potential to power African development.

Commenting on the feat, Proshare’s CEO/Founder, Mr. Femi Awoyemi said, “this was a long way coming and the sacrifices to get here is beyond a founder and the committed staff that played a role in ensuring the service delivered on its goals.”

The report was produced in partnership with African Development Bank Group, CDC Group, PWC and Asoko Insight who contributed their insight and expertise to select the featured companies, and the report is sponsored by Instinctif Partners and Stephenson Harwood.

Proshare Nigeria Limited, founded in December 2006, is a niche financial information service hub with a key focus on markets, business, technology, regulation, MSME, personal finance and economic development.

“Proshare’s remit is simple: to serve as a critical bridge between investors and markets.

“Yet the mandate extends beyond providing credible, reliable and timely financial information on a 24-hour loop through an institutionalised network of researchers, analysts, contributors, and content owners; to being the standard bearer for governance practices, fact based intervention, local investment data and market informatics.

“We are organised as a professional practice to provide accountability in our role of opening up the market place by complementing regulators and self-regulatory organisation’s to shape conversations, advocate on key change imperatives, hold the system accountable in a collaborative manner and raise the bar through the way we conduct our engagements.

“Our goal is to facilitate the information needs of a vibrant, productive and growing African economy,” a statement from Proshare yesterday explained.