I’m a Victim of Political Persecution, Melaye Laments as Kogi Rally for the Embattled Senator

Yekini Jimoh in Lokoja

The embattled Senator representing Kogi West senatorial district in the Senate, Dino Melaye, has said he is a victim of political persecution for being the voice of the voiceless.

Melaye, who is presently in police custody, made this known Wednesday through the Director General of his campaign organisation, Chief Shola Ojo, during his political campaign.

The campaign rally for Atiku/Melaye kick started in Odo-Ere and Egbe in Yagba West Local Government Area and the commercial nerve of the state respectively.

Ojo relayed the appreciation of the senator who is in police custody, saying the PDP senatorial candidate was in high spirit as a result of the moral support that has served as encouragement from his constituents.

He said Melaye is a victim of political persecution for being the voice of the voiceless, and called on the people to get behind him in his trying times by adding their voices to the already loud demand for his release.

The campaign DG said Melaye who twice has been voted best senator in Nigeria deserves a second term to continue his advocacy and excellent performance in this current term.

However, jubilant residents reacted wildly to the road show singing, dancing and chanting ‘free Dino Melaye’, ‘Dino, our choice’, ‘Atiku, We Want’ and PDP slogans. Some later abandoned their domestic engagements and joined in the road show.

Various speakers at the rally expressed satisfaction with the large turnout at the rally with an urge to ensure that they equally come out in their large numbers on February 16 and March 2 with their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) to vote for all the candidates of the party from the presidential to the state constituencies level.

Deputy Director General of the campaign organisation for Yagba federal constituency, Alhaji Abdulganiyu Salaudeen, dismissed as empty threats the alleged stockpiling of arms by opponents of the party to intimidate and unleash violence against the electorate on election day, saying such were nothing but presumptuous gimmickry, and should not be given serious thoughts.

He told the gathering to be ready to cast their votes for the candidates of the party while also defending their votes without fear of intimidation, warning that anyone found with a gun should expect a mob action.

Kogi West PDP senatorial Chairman, Taiwo Kola-Ojo, cautioned the electorate to thumbprint on only PDP logo on the ballot paper and not be selective to avoid mistakes. He said support for the PDP must be total from top to bottom.

He described the government of the APC as evil, saying February 16 presents the people with the opportunity to liberate themselves. A vote for President Muhammadu Buhari, he noted, is a vote for the state Governor, Yahaya Bello, and a continuation of the regime best known for its disdains for the welfare of workers.

Also, Dr. Jide Ikubolaje, who until his defection to the PDP was the Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the local government area, likened Melaye’s incarceration at this time to Joseph in the Holy Bible whose fortunes changed for good in 24 hours.

He said Melaye has been made popular by his arrest and detention, stressing that victory is assured for the embattled senator whether he is released or not released to participate in his campaign.

Highlight of the rally was the official introduction of the House of Representatives candidate of Yagba federal constituency, Bola Fabola, and state House of Assembly candidate for Yagba West constituency, Hon Rinde Asagun, to the people.