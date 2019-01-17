Employees Shine At Eat’N’Go’s 2018 Gala Night

Organisation Records Milestone Achievements

Eat’N’Go Limited, leading franchisee for No. 1 Pizza making company in the world – Domino’s Pizza and its 2 other brands, Cold Stone Creamery and Pinkberry Gourmet Frozen Yoghurt, has highlighted its 2018 achievements showcasing new outlets, international recognitions and employee rewards. Following a successful year, the organization also hosted its annual Gala Night in December, to recognize and award dedicated staff across all its locations in Nigeria.

This event kicked off with a leadership rally discussing the organisation’s 2019 look ahead as well as the positive growth pattern of the company over the last six years. The rally also saw the presence of Nigerian Footballer Jay Jay Okocha, who shared some inspirational tips with the team. This was followed by an evening of glitz and glam for all 2000 employees of the company, partners and special guests, filled with awards recognition and lots of prizes for staff via a live raffle draw. The company also showcased its X-factor challenge with the fastest pizza making competition and the Cold Stone Ice cream juggling competition alongside musical performance from in-house talent and upcoming rapper Solex-C. The highlight of the evening was the promotion of Adebayo Adedapo of Cold Stone Creamery and Ogboro Mercy of Domino’s Pizza to National Operations Manager of both brands.

With 2018 in view, Eat’N’Go recorded the launch of Pinkberry Gourmet Frozen yoghurt, a healthy option for light, refreshing and craveable frozen yoghurt targeted at fitness enthusiasts and healthy sweet tooth lovers in Nigeria. Launched on February 9th, 2018, in Lagos, the brand has since expanded to 7 other locations, providing premium yogurt experience for its customers. For Domino’s Pizza and Cold Stone Creamery, both brands have marked its footprints in the country with additional 10 and 9 new outlets opened in 2018 respectively. The establishment of these new stores, redesigned for the three brands, has further increased the organisation’s manpower development through massive employments of a collective of over 2000 Nigerians.

Also, the organization’s effort to ensuring the best in quality service delivery, was recognized by the Global Business Conference held in Puerto Rico with Cold Stone Creamery as the Best Market in the world bagging a total of 11 awards ranging from best sales to best products across all markets.

According to Patrick McMichael, CEO Eat’N’Go Limited; “The hard work and commitment of our team is an integral part of the success we have achieved in the last six years of our existence in Nigeria. As an organization, we have put in place a working framework to ensure that staff members are properly recognized and rewarded for their efforts in taking us to where we want to be as an organization. We have already started this, following a series of in-house promotions in 2018. We are very passionate about the growth of our staff and invest in encouraging them through global trainings and competitions like the Ice cream juggling challenge worldwide.

So far, 100 staff became general managers, and 300 others were promoted to next level. 74 staff were also promoted from crew to shift and 20 promoted from shift to arm. 21 were promoted from arm to general manager and 1 from general manager to DS. We know that this is a strong motivational tool for our employees and we look forward to more promotions this 2019” he added.

The organization also thanked some of its suppliers and main partners such as Stanbic IBTC, Cosmos Trade Nigeria, Arla Foods Inc, Coca-Cola, Zartech, Emel Nigeria Limited, Access Bank Plc, Chi Farm/ Cormart Chemicals, JMG, Innovior Africa, Carthago Limited, Architouch Consult Limited, Axamansard, Argo Blue Star, Metro Health HMO, Ark Insurance, Geroma, Boecker, Veevee Paper Products Ltd who have supported the brand over the years.