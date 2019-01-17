Ekiti Deputy Speaker Removed

By Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

For the second time in four years, the Deputy Speaker of the Ekiti State House of Assembly, Hon Segun Adewumi, was again removed on Thursday by the lawmakers for alleged gross misconduct.

Adewumi, representing Ekiti West constituency I in the assembly was elected on June 6, 2015 as number two man in the Assembly before being removed in 2017 by pro-Ayodele Fayose lawmakers for alleged disloyalty.

When Governor Kayode Fayemi took over on October 16, 2018, he was reinstated to his former position following suspension of the

then Speaker, Hon. Kola Oluwawole, his deputy, Sina Animasaun and 12 other People’s Democratic Party(PDP) members.

Adewumi was removed again for the second time having been accused of disloyalty and causing of disaffection among lawmakers.

Sources in the assembly said: “He was removed during the plenary for committing some offences”.

Adewumi was impeached for gross legislative misconduct at the House plenary in Ado-Ekiti.

Hon. Olaposi Omodara representing Irepodun/Ifelodun constituency 1 was elected as the new Deputy Speaker by members present at the plenary.

The Leader of Government Business, Hon. Gboyega Aribisogan, moved the motion for the impeachment of the Deputy Speaker and was seconded by Hon Akinniyi Sunday, while the motion for the appointment of the new Deputy Speaker was moved by Hon Olanrewaju Olayoju and seconded by Hon. Cecelia Dada.

Meanwhile, the House has passed the 2019 Appropriation bill of N129.9billion, submitted to the Assembly by the State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi, on the 21st of December, 2018.

The passing of the bill followed the presentation of a report of the House Committee on Finance and Appropriation at plenary in Ado-Ekiti.

Presenting the report, the Chairman of the Committee, Hon Badejo Anifowose, identified several key areas in the budget that included the

desire of the Fayemi administration to establish an effective and efficient strategy to revamp the state economy.

He remarked that the year 2019 budget estimates were also structured to improve the state Internally Generated Revenue and block all illicit leakages of accruals to government purse.

Hon Anifowose said the sum of N72.7 billion of the budget goes to recurrent while N57.2 billion will be expended on capital expenditures.

He expressed confidence that the budget will lay the needed foundation to actualise the four – point agenda of the state government.

He remarked that the committee would embark on a quarterly monitoring and tracking of the budget.

The budget was unanimously passed by the lawmakers after the Leader of Government Business, Aribisogan, moved the motion for its passage.

The Speaker of the Assembly, Hon Adeniran Alagbada, praised his colleagues for their prompt action on the budget proposal, and urged them to remain steadfast towards making the entire people of the state benefit adequately from the dividends of democracy.