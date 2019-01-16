Saraki Snubs Idris at Armed Forces Remembrance Day Event

The cold relationship between the Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, and the former Inspector General of Police (IG), Ibrahim Idris, was openly displayed yesterday in Abuja during the Armed Forces Remembrance Day Celebration, with Saraki refusing to accept handshake extended to him by the police boss.

Both were at the event held at the National Archade, Abuja, to mark the climax of the activities of the 2019 Armed Forces Remembrance Day celebration.

The police chief, who was standing near the mounted podium at the event, had saluted the Senate President, preparatory to a handshake as has been the practice, but instead of walking towards Idris to accept the handshake from him, the Senate President steadily looked at him and walked away to shake the service chiefs who were standing together with the IG.

But the case was different with the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Yakubu Dogara, who had arrived at the occasion not only in company of the Senate President, but also walked to the podium to take salutes at the same time.