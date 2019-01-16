Obaseki’s security reform: Operation ‘Wabaizigan’ begins deployment of personnel, other resources across flashpoints in Edo

To boost the security of life and property in the state, the Edo State Government through the state’s security architecture has commenced deployment of operatives of the Operation Wabaizigan across the 18 Local Government Areas in the state.

Special Adviser to the State Governor on Media and Communication Strategy, Mr. Crusoe Osagie, said the deployment of components of the state’s new security architecture is strategic and will change the face of security operations in the state.

The components of the state security architecture include: 50 special security cars fitted with modern communication and security gadgets; 30 Toyota Hilux patrol vans; 30 patrol motorbikes and three Tropicalised Armoured Personnel Carriers; three Ambulances; Integrated Command and Control Centre and five special security checkpoints to be manned at all the entry and exit points in the state.

Others are: Special Patrol Units (land and waterways); Integrated Electronic City Surveillance Unit; Establishment of a Special Force unit/anti-kidnapping squad; establishment of K-9 unit; establishment of paramedics unit; establishment of the Public Works Volunteers (PUWOV) scheme with 3000 trained and kitted workforce and a community police radio network.

According to Osagie, “The special security cars fitted with modern communication and security gadgets; 30 Toyota Hilux patrol vans; 30 patrol motorbikes are already being deployed and are manned by personnel of the Nigeria Police Force, Army, Airforce and Department of State Services.”

He said some of the vehicles and personnel have been deployed to major flashpoints across the state including Ekehuan and Airport Roads in Oredo Local Government Area and Iguobazuwa in Ovia South West Local Government, among others.

The governor’s aide urged members of the public to support the officials of the security architecture by supplying them with vital information, adding, “Members of the public can use the 100 phone numbers of heads of Divisional and Area Commands across the state, which have been released to the public, to provide relevant information to the security agencies. Public support is vital to the success of the security architecture.”

“A substantial number of members of the Public Works Volunteers (PUWOV) scheme have been recruited and trained by the Nigeria Police, and integrated into the security architecture to assist the Police in intelligence gathering, in rural areas across the state,” he added.

Osagie explained that Governor Obaseki is committed to the strengthening the security architecture with the pledge to channel not less than 25% of the state’s security votes to the state’s Security Trust Fund.

“The Command and Control Centre, a component of the security architecture, is receiving rapid attention. The centre, when fully operational, will integrate the police, Military, Department of State Services (DSS), Fire and ambulance services, in responding to emergencies across the state,” he said.