Gana Accuses Buhari’s Administration of Political Gangsterism

Oghenevwede Ohwovoriole in Abuja

The presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Professor Jerry Gana, yesterday came hard on President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration, describing its actions against other arms of government as show of political gangsterism.

Gana who stated this at a press conference in Abuja, said the actions of Buhari-led executive arm of government are threat to democracy and the coming general election.

He said there were various reasons why he had tagged some of the actions of the current government as acts of gangsterism, given, “inexplicable invasion of the homes and privacy of serving Justices of the High Courts as well as the apex courts, the selective trial of the Senate president and head of the second arm of government, and the current action against the Chief Justice of the Federation and head of the judicial arm of government.

He added, “All of the above happening at this critical time, within few weeks to the all-important 2019 general elections, tend to mark a clear indication of an agenda by the federal government to muzzle both the bench and the bar, under circumstances that suggest anything but due process. This worries us so much because democracy and rule of law work together.”

He also accused President Buhari of not paying the needed attention to the economy and security, urging all lovers of democracy to rise up and defend the country’s nascent democracy.

“The Federal Republic of Nigeria is facing serious challenges that are threatening our emerging democracy and good governance within the rule of law. The country is currently facing external threats, internal insecurity and serious economic challenges.

‘’The insecurity and economic situation have worsened while the fight against corruption of, which the federal government boasts her success is being prosecuted in a manner that tends towards the disruption of the constitutional order. That is what we are worried about’’, the presidential hopeful said.

He argued that beyond politics, all lovers of democracy in Nigeria and well-meaning people all over the world, must close ranks at this time to confront this emerging trend towards the institutionalisation of cultic principles and gangsterism in the political and governance processes.

Gana re-emphasised the importance of the rule of law in democracy and society, adding that “the rule of law and social justice remain the bastion of democracy anywhere in the world.

‘’When the rule of law and social justice are violated, democracy lacks credibility and legitimacy. Sadly, such forces, if not promptly arrested and seriously contained can easily lead to the truncation of our hard earned democracy’’, he explained.

“Some of us worked so hard for the restoration of democracy in 1999; some even paid the supreme sacrifice; hence we have a very serious responsibility to stand up for democracy whenever it is under

threat”.