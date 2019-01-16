CUPP Lauds Removal of Moshood Jimoh as Police Spokesman

By Udora Orizu in Abuja

The Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) has applauded the removal of the former Public Relations Officer of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), Jimoh Moshood, by the new Inspector Geberal of Police (IGP), Adamu Mohammed.

The new IG had on Wednesday appointed Frank Mba as the NPF’s PRO , replacing the former spokesman, DCP Jimoh Moshood.

Mba, who is an Assistant Commissioner of Police served as the PRO of the Police Force between 2012 and 2014.

Reacting to the development, the National Spokeperson of CUPP, Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere, said the coalition welcomes Jimoh’s removal, who brought so much shame and public ridicule to the Nigerian Police Force.

Jimoh, he said. acted and behaved shamelessly all through his period as police image maker.

“Jimoh and his pay master, fomer IG Idris, will forever be remembered as the two men who dragged the Nigeria Police Force through the darkest moment in our nation’s history and will forever remain in the hall of shame,” he said.