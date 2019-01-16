Amnesty Office Warns against Contract Racketeering

By Ndubuisi Francis in Abuja

The Special Adviser to the President on Niger Delta, Prof. Charles Dokubo, has warned contractors handling jobs for the Presidential Amnesty Programme PAP) to implement the contracts in line with the terms of agreement.

The warning, he said, was necessitated by increasing reports on the sale of contracts awarded to some companies in clear breach of contract agreements with the Amnesty Office.

According to a statement by his Special Assistant (Media), Murphy Ganagana, Dokubo, who is also the PAP Coordinator, noted that contracts awarded by his office were meant for the training and empowerment of beneficiaries of the Programme in line with its core mandate and objectives.

“It is illegal and criminal for a contractor to be awarded a job and then he goes behind to sell the contract to another individual or company.

“As part of the terms of agreement for contracts awarded by the Presidential Amnesty Office, a contract is not transferable. It should be satisfactorily implemented,” he said.

He warned: “Henceforth, any company that engages in sale or contract racketeering after securing a job at the Presidential Amnesty Programme shall have the contract revoked. Contractors are advised to be guided accordingly and adhere strictly to contract terms.”