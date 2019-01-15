NCF Holds the 17th Chief S. L. Edu Memorial Lecture

The Nigerian Conservation Foundation (NCF) holds the 17th edition of the annual Chief S.L. Edu Memorial Lecture this week, on Thursday, 17th January, at Bankers’ House, Victoria Island, Lagos.

This year’s lecture with the theme “A Quiet Revolution – Faith and the Environment” will be delivered by Martin Palmer, Secretary General, Alliance of Religions and Conservation (ARC), Bath, United Kingdom, according to a statement by NCF’s Director General, Dr. Muhtari Aminu-Kano.

Chief S.L. Edu Memorial Lecture is an annual event organised by NCF in collaboration with the S.L. Edu Family and the support of Chevron Nigeria Limited aimed at bringing environmental issues to the fore of national discourse while articulating solutions.

Speakers from diverse backgrounds ranging from academic, conservation, government, corporates and more have delivered lectures on environmental conservation, policies and other topical issues.

Some of the topics and guest speakers in its 17-year history include: Environmental Management: Imperatives in Africa’s Sustainable Development – Prof. Charles Okidi, University of Kenya; Environmental Policy and Performance: a Sustainable Development Agenda for Nigeria – Chief (Dr.) Ernest Shonekan, former Head of Interim Government in Nigeria; Decline of Vultures: Consequences of Human Health and the Economy” – Ms. Amina Mohammed, former Minister of Environment, Nigeria, and currently Deputy Secretary General of the United Nations.

Among the dignitaries invited are Prince Bola Ajibola, Alhaji Femi Okunnu, SAN, CAN National Chairman, General Secretary of Nigerian Supreme Council of Islamic Affairs, PFN President, Chief Imam of Lagos, NASFAT General Secretary, Traditional Rulers, community leaders, lecturers and students etc.

The event will also be used to award Scholarship Grants to two PhD. Students in the field of environmental sciences in Nigerian Universities. The grant, sponsored by Chevron, is to encourage the students to undertake research in nature conservation, biodiversity and sustainable livelihood.

NCF as the foremost conservation NGO, has its projects spread across the country, addressing its core mission of biodiversity conservation, environmental education, policy advocacy and improvement of livelihood of host communities.

The Lecture is public and attendance is open to all interested parties, Muhtari Muhtari Aminu-Kano said.