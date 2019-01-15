Maduka-Nwakwesi: How to Attain Optimum Health

Integrative medicine, stress, nutrition and personal development specialist, Dr. Ifeyinwa Maduka Nwakwesi, has said despite the simmering ups and down Nigerians are daily being subjected to they can still live attain their optimum health.

The Medical practitioner who made the disclosure at a walk session with patients of different status at her Admiralty Healthy Living complex, Lekki, Lagos, said she truly cares for the majority of Nigerians who are presently being challenged with all sorts of health, economy, energy and even spiritual tasking issues, adding: This is a special message from me because I truly care about you, your well-being and your long term happiness.

She however admitted that long life, optimum health, financial well-being, good relationships and marriages are gifts already given to us by God.

Why then do we have high morbidity and mortality rates? Why are there so many people dying prematurely and so many others lack energy with multiple body dysfunctions and diseases? She asked.

She added: “Why are there so many troubled relationships and marriages? Why are so many lacking money to take care of their needs? Why are so many unhappy inwards inspite of apparent outward show of fake well -being?”

According to the University of Ibadan graduate, said the reason is that majority of Nigerians are not proactively managing our spiritual , mental , emotional and physical lives holistically, stressing that, our health is must be given priority in the scheme of things.

“We are focused on nice homes, cars , fashion and we forget to guard our health which is our most important possession jealously . We look for help when there is already a crisis.

“I have gone through my own health challenges when I was careless but God gave me an opportunity to recover and now I am passionate about life.

“I have the positive energy and well-being to keep happily achieving my goals and dreams by Gods grace.”

Health Club of healthy living services according to her can be reached at: 08033688808, 08180390208: care@healthylivingltd.com