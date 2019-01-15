Hero Rewards Consumers

Hero lager, a beer brand from the stable of International Breweries Plc, a proud part of the AB InBev family, has rewarded over 500 consumers with cash prizes worth over N90 million and gifts through its national consumer promo, tagged HEROnaires Mega promo, which ran for three months.

The promo which began on October 14, 2018, was aimed at rewarding consumers above the legal drinking age of 18 with N1 million weekly wins for 17 weeks. The promo also offered other consolation prizes including cash prizes of N50, 000 each to other winners.

The consumer promotion was also a part of Hero’s efforts to connect with its loyal consumer base, especially as the year end is a season for spreading love and celebrating with family and friends. “For International Breweries, Christmas represents a perfect time and season for giving back, gifting and rewarding its loyal customers for their patronage all through the year,” said Marketing Director, International Breweries, Tolu Adedeji

“The ‘HEROnaires Mega’ promo underlines the company’s commitment to impacting the lives of its customers for good and putting smiles on their faces.

“In this time of the year, a simple act of kindness can make a huge difference. What better way to salute our customers than to create opportunities for them to become millionaires through the reward scheme, particularly in this season of sharing, caring and giving,” she added.

Numerous winners from different walks of life and parts of the country were rewarded with various cash prizes, and many expressed joy and excitement over their good fortune.