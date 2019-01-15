Buhari Saddened by Ekiti Truck Accident

Omololu Ogunmade in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday in Abuja said he was profoundly saddened by last weekend tragic truck accident which claimed lives of several Nigerians at Iworoko Ekiti in Ekiti State.

A statement issued by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, said Buhari, on behalf of the federal government, extended sincere condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of victims of the tragedy, which he said had brought great grief to the local communities.

“The president joins the Ekiti State Government and the people in mourning those who lost their lives in the accident.

“He appreciates the efforts of the state government in bringing timely succour to the victims in the aftermath of the disaster, and assures them of the federal government solidarity.

“President Buhari’s prayers and thoughts are with those affected by this tragedy as he wishes the injured speedy recovery,” the statement added.