Atiku Group Rejects New Lagos CP

The Coalition of Ethnic Nationalities for the Atiku Agenda (CENTAA) has expressed its opposition to the decision of the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, to replace the Lagos Police Commissioner, Mr. Edgal Imohimi, with Mr. Kayode Egbetokun, a former Chief Security Officer (CSO) to the National Leader of All Peoples Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu.

The group said in a statement by its President, Adeoye Jolaosho, that the move was worrisome because Tinubu is also the co-Chairman of the APC Presidential Campaign Council.

CENTAA stated that the new posting was like part of a grand plot to unduly favour the ruling APC in the coming polls.

The group said Egbetokun’s background of close affinity with chieftains of the ruling party could not guarantee that he would not influence his subordinates against subjugating a free, fair and credible poll on March 6.

“While we concede that the top police hierarchy has the prerogative to deploy and assign portfolios to its personnel

as it deems fit, we, however, believe that such a power must and should be exercised with caution in a manner that would give confidence to all segments of the society,” the statement read.

“While not taking anything away from the new commissioner, we must, however, express our opposition to this posting because the officer involved was at one time the CSO to a chieftain of the APC, former Governor Bola Tinubu, between 1999 and 2007.”

CENTAA faulted the decision to redeploy the former Police Commissioner, Mr. Edgal Imohimi, whose performance it commended.

“There was no basis for the redeployment of the former police commissioner, who, by all standards, performed professionally and enjoyed the confidence of all stakeholders,” Jolaosho added.