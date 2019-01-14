Wike Calls on Media to Rise in Defence of Judiciary

By Ernest Chinwo in Port Harcourt

The Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike has called on the media to rise up in defence of the judiciary and protect the nation’s democracy.

This is as he accused the present administration of attempts to scuttle the nation’s democracy, describing the President Muhammadu Buhari-led federal government as the most corrupt administration since the nation gained independence in 1960.

Speaking during a courtesy visit by the board and management of Independent Newspaper Limited Monday at the Government House, Port Harcourt, Wike said the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led federal government lacks integrity and cares less about the well-being of Nigerians.

“There is no integrity anywhere in the administration. They sold all our valued assets and used the funds to sponsor the APC presidential campaign, yet they claim that they have integrity,” the governor lamented.

He however commended the media for rising up in defence of the country and judiciary after the federal government moved to muzzle the judiciary.

He said the media has a key role to play in checking the excesses of the present administration.

“The press has a great role to play in the survival of the nation’s democracy. They are struggling to tarnish the image of the judiciary, and this must be resisted,” he said.

Wike said with the sustained evil machinations of the APC-led federal government, Nigerians should expect the worst, adding that the government’s aim is to destabilise the political system.

Earlier, the Managing Director of Independent Newspapers Limited, Mr. Ade Ogidan, announced the nomination of Wike as the Newspaper’s Political Icon of the year 2018.

He said the newspaper arrived at the decision in view of the roles of the governor in stabilising the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as a strong opposition force.

He also commended the Rivers State governor for the pragmatism he has displayed since assuming the reins of governance.